Lehman wins 5,000, but no Olympic berth for US in event

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Emery Lehman won the 5,000 meters at the U.S. speedskating trials.



Except he didn't earn an Olympic berth.



That's because the U.S. doesn't have a spot in the event in Pyeongchang.



Lehman, who made the 2014 Olympics as a high school student, won with a time of 6 minutes, 27.90 seconds on Tuesday night. He was 5.05 seconds ahead of second-place Ian Quinn.



Jeffrey Swider-Peltz was third at 6:34.18. Former Olympian KC Boutiette, competing at age 47, finished fourth at 6:47.02.



The Americans have second priority and third reserve for the 5,000. They won't find out until later this month whether a spot opens up for someone, not necessarily Lehman, to skate at the Olympics.



Lehman needs to make the team in another event in order to skate the 5,000 if the U.S. earns a spot.

