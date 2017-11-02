WHAS
Legendary UConn basketball coach weighs in on Pitino

WHAS 4:24 PM. EDT November 02, 2017

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Legendary UConn Women's Basketball Coach Geno Auriemma weighing in on Rick Pitino.

He says he'd hire Pitino, that he deserves another chance to coach.

“So, I get a pro-job coaching the Knicks…we're talking hypothetically obviously…c'mon are you kidding me? Who's better? Nobody. Nobody,” Auriemma said. 

Now, Geno isn't offering him a job at UConn, but said hypothetically if he started working for pro-teams, there's no-one better to hire as an assistant.

He also says everyone comes with baggage.

 

