Legendary UConn basketball coach weighs in on Pitino

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Legendary UConn Women's Basketball Coach Geno Auriemma weighing in on Rick Pitino.
He says he'd hire Pitino, that he deserves another chance to coach.
“So, I get a pro-job coaching the Knicks…we're talking hypothetically obviously…c'mon are you kidding me? Who's better? Nobody. Nobody,” Auriemma said.
Now, Geno isn't offering him a job at UConn, but said hypothetically if he started working for pro-teams, there's no-one better to hire as an assistant.
He also says everyone comes with baggage.
