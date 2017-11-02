Legendary UConn basketball coach weighs in on Pitino

Head coach Geno Auriemma of the Connecticut Huskies reacts in the first quarter against the Mississippi State Lady Bulldogs during the semifinal round of the 2017 NCAA Women's Final Four at American Airlines Center on March 31, 2017 in Texas. (Photo: Ron Jenkins, 2017 Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Legendary UConn Women's Basketball Coach Geno Auriemma weighing in on Rick Pitino.

He says he'd hire Pitino, that he deserves another chance to coach.

“So, I get a pro-job coaching the Knicks…we're talking hypothetically obviously…c'mon are you kidding me? Who's better? Nobody. Nobody,” Auriemma said.

Now, Geno isn't offering him a job at UConn, but said hypothetically if he started working for pro-teams, there's no-one better to hire as an assistant.

He also says everyone comes with baggage.

