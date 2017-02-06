LCFC signs first Louisville native on team

Richard Ballard, LCFC Louisville native (photo: LCFC)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – For the first time, a Louisville native will soon be lacing up for Louisville City Football Club.

The team has signed Manual High School grad and IU alum, Richard Ballard, 23. While at IU, Ballard was part of a national championship team his freshman year. He is now training with LCFC in Florida, ahead of the season opener against St. Louis FC next month.

Ballard says he is looking forward to representing his hometown.

