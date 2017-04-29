Larson takes second Xfinity victory of season at Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Kyle Larson took the lead on pit stops with only a handful of laps to go when race leader Ty Dillon jumped a restart and won the NASCAR Xfinity race at Richmond International Raceway on Saturday after barely beating a caution flag to the overtime line.

Justin Allgaier finished second after leading 157 of the 254 laps and won a $100,000 bonus in the Dash for Cash, and pole-sitter Daniel Hemric was third.

Larson was running near the lead when the race went back to green with about five laps to go. Dillon was the leader and took off too early when the green flag flew, setting up a battle between Larson and Allgaier for the victory in a two-lap dash to the finish.

Allgaier started on the outside and stayed side-by-side with Larson into the first turn. But Larson slowly put a few car lengths between them before an accident behind them brought out a caution flag, making official Larson's second victory in five Xfinity starts this year.

© 2017 Associated Press