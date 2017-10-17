Kentucky native, former White Sox pitcher passes away

Daniel Webb #40 of the Chicago White Sox delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins during the ninth inning of the game on September 2, 2014 at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The White Sox defeated the Twins 6-3 in ten innings. (Photo: Hannah Foslien, 2014 Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Sad news coming out of Tennessee this weekend, Daniel Webb, a Kentucky native and former Chicago White Sox pitcher has passed away.

According to our partners at The Courier-Journal, the 28-year-old was killed in an ATV accident on Saturday Night.

Webb grew up in Paducah and went to school at Northwest Florida State. He played in the major leagues for three years before being released last November.

Webb's wife and two others were also injured, no word on their injuries.



