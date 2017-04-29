Keni Harrison wins 100-meter hurdles at Drake Relays in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Keni Harrison cruised to victory in the women's 100-meter hurdles at the Drake Relays.

She won in a world-leading 12.56 seconds despite the cold, rain and wind and a field that featured six other runners ranked in the world's top 10.

In the women's 400 hurdles, Rio Olympics bronze medalist Ashley Spencer stumbled into the fifth hurdle after her hip locked. Spencer fell and failed to finish, and fellow American Georganne Moline won in a world-leading 54.66.

Clayton Murphy won the men's 1,500 in 3:41.75 - his third victory in a week. The others came in the 4x800 at the World Relays in the Bahamas and the USA Track and Field mile road track title in Des Moines on Tuesday.

