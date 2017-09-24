Justin Thomas claims PGA Tour's FedExCup title, $10 million bonus

Justin Thomas (Photo: USA TODAY Sports)

(USA TODAY) -- Justin Thomas has officially capped off one of the best PGA Tour seasons in quite some time.

By finishing second at 11-under at the Tour Championship, the final event of the season, the 24-year-old claimed the PGA Tour's FedExCup title, netting a $10 million bonus after a breakout season.

Powered by his long drives off the tee and clutch chipping and putting all season long, Thomas won five Tour events this season, including his first major at the PGA Championship and the second FedExCup Playoffs event at the Dell Technologies Championship.

He shot 59 en route to winning the Sony Open, where he finished at 27-under-par 253. And he shot 9-under-par 63 in the third round of the U.S. Open, the best single round in relation to par in major championship history.

Thomas held off close friend Jordan Spieth, along with Dustin Johnson, Marc Leishman and Jon Rahm to win the season-long trophy.

