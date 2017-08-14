WHAS
Justin Thomas celebrates with Tiger Woods after PGA win

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 10:08 PM. EDT August 14, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Just one day after winning his first major PGA title, Goshen, Kentucky native Justin Thomas is celebrating his win with another golf champion.
 
Legendary golfer Tiger Woods shared a moment via Twitter after he and Justin Thomas met for dinner Monday.
 
In his tweet, Woods says, “Got to have a great dinner with the PGA champion @JustinThomas34 and his family and friends.”
 

 
Thomas shot 3-under 68 in the final round of the PGA Championship, clinching his first major title but fourth win of the year.
 
 
 

Justin Thomas wins PGA Championship

