Justin Thomas celebrates with Tiger Woods after PGA win

Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas (Photo: Tiger Woods / Twitter, Custom)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Just one day after winning his first major PGA title, Goshen, Kentucky native Justin Thomas is celebrating his win with another golf champion.

Legendary golfer Tiger Woods shared a moment via Twitter after he and Justin Thomas met for dinner Monday.

In his tweet, Woods says, “Got to have a great dinner with the PGA champion @JustinThomas34 and his family and friends.”



Got to have a great dinner with the PGA champion @JustinThomas34 and his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/QwVo5aJ0bg — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) August 15, 2017

Thomas shot 3-under 68 in the final round of the PGA Championship, clinching his first major title but fourth win of the year.

© 2017 WHAS-TV