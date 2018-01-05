Judge moves lawsuit against KSR to Ky.

KENTUCKY (WHAS11) -- An early victory for the popular Kentucky Sports Radio which is being sued by a basketball referee. A judge in Nebraska ruled the lawsuit will be argued in Kentucky, not Nebraska.

On Jan. 5, the U.S. District Judge agreed to move referee John Higgins' lawsuit against Kentucky Sports Radio and its hosts Matt Jones and Drew Franklin from Nebraska to the eastern Kentucky district court.

Attorneys for Higgins previously argued Higgins couldn't receive a fair trial in the state, but the judge says Nebraska has no jurisdiction.

The lawsuit alleges KSR caused harm to Higgins' family and business by sharing information about his company, giving its name and other specifics following UK's Elite Eight loss to North Carolina.

Higgins officiated that game, later receiving threats and bad reviews on his business' Facebook page.

Matt Jones has argued he never encouraged anyone to take those actions and actually advised people not to do those things.



