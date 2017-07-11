WHAS
Jordan Spieth to return Down Under for Australian Open

AP , WHAS 10:16 PM. EDT July 11, 2017

SYDNEY (AP) - Jordan Spieth is returning to the Australian Open from Nov. 23-26 at The Australian Golf Club in an attempt to win the Stonehaven Cup for the third time in four years.
 
Golf Australia made the announcement Wednesday.
 
The 23-year-old Spieth won the Australian Open at The Australian in 2014 with a 63 on the final day. He narrowly missed a playoff at the same venue in 2015 when he finished tied for second with Adam Scott, a shot behind Matt Jones.
 
He won the Australian Open last year at Royal Sydney after a three-way playoff.
 
Spieth credited his win at The Australian in 2014 with giving him confidence for a stellar 2015, which included wins at the Masters and U.S. Open and a rise to No. 1 in the rankings.
 

