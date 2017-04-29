Jamaica sweeps final 2 races, splits with US at Penn Relays

Apr 29, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Fitzroy Dunkley celebrates after running anchor leg on the Jamaica 4 x 400m relay that won the USA vs. The World race in 3:03.14 during the 123rd Penn Relays at Franklin Field. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kirby Lee, Kirby Lee)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Jamaica swept the last two relays to split six races with the United States, marking the first time that the Americans didn't win the USA vs. the World competition at the Penn Relays.

The Americans had won the first 17 annual meetings between the two countries at the Penn Relays before Saturday's draw.

Fitzroy Dunkley ran down the United States' Calvin Smith in the final 150 meters to lift Jamaica to victory in the men's 1,600 relay, and Janieve Russell held off Natasha Hastings of the U.S. in the women's 1,600, giving the Jamaicans a draw.

Elaine Thompson, who won the 100 and 200 at the Olympics last summer in Rio de Janeiro, anchored the Jamaicans' victorious 400-meter relay.

Spurred on by a raucous contingent of green-and-gold-clan fans in the crowd of 47,420 in Franklin Field, the Jamaicans rallied after the U.S. took three of Saturday's first four relays.

