J-Town All-Stars make history, eyes Cal Ripken World Series

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The Jeffersontown Youth Baseball All-Stars are celebrating historical wins.

Four teams recently won the Ohio Valley Regional Tournament for the first time in history.

J-Town went from having no regional titles in more than 60 years to winning four titles in just one day.

Last Sunday, the 6,7,8 and 12-year-old teams all won the Ohio Valley Regionals.

J-Town’s 12-U All-Star team is now heading to the Cal Ripken World Series.

It’s the first local team to go to the series since 2001 and Coach Chris Raider says his team can’t wait to head to the series.

“There is no pressure. We’re gonna soak it up, enjoy every minute of it. This is our dream to go to the series and we’re going to live every moment of it,” he said.

There will be a caravan out of Skyview Park to cheer on the team as they leave for the series in Branson, Missouri.

That will take place on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.

