IU, FIU game canceled due to Hurricane Irma devastation

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WHAS11) – Officials with Indiana University have announced the cancellation of their football game Saturday against Florida International University.

Officials say Hurricane Irma played a huge role in the cancellation citing logistical hurdles, canceled classes and several players and coaches being from the South Florida area. The decision to cancel the game came late Monday.

Both teams are working on a rescheduled date, however, IU is trying to find an opponent for their scheduled bye week which is Oct. 7.

IU says “tickets and parking passes issued for the FIU game will be redeemable for the game against the new opponent, regardless of when it occurs.”

