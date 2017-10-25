Woodford Reserve to be new presenting Derby sponsor

Woodford Reserve (Photo: Woodford Reserve)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The Kentucky Derby and Bourbon is a match made in heaven.

It was announced today that Brown Forman's Woodford Reserve will be the new presenting sponsor of the Derby for the next five years, beginning in 2018. Woodford has been the official bourbon of the Kentucky Derby since 1999.

"Over our shared history in this state, we've come to know each other. I feel like we understand each other’s brands, and I'm excited that they feel that our brand, that our event, is a good fit for their company and for their brand,” Bill Carstanjen, the CEO of Churchill Downs Inc., said.

Before Woodford Reserve, Yum! brands had been the sponsor since 2006.

