Will speed hold in the muddy Oaks or will closers love the rainy day?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Speed seems to be holding on a rain splashed day at Churchill Downs but will the faster fillies be able to hold off the closers at a mile and an eighth?

I'm going to stick with my original choice of Salty in the Kentucky Oaks. If the daughter of Quality Road can match her stretch run in the Gulfstream Oaks, then she'll wear down Paradise Woods and Miss Sky Warriors.

Salty's jockey, Joel Rosario can easily track the speed horses from his outside post position. Meanwhile, the Casse barn has been quietly confident that Salty is getting better even though she has just three career starts.

Also sitting on three starts is favorite Paradise Woods and she won the Santa Anita Oaks by almost 12 lengths. If Paradise Woods gets loose on the lead, she may be back in the barn by the time the others finish.

Farrell represents the Louisiana contingent in the Oaks and she has five wins out of seven starts. But the question is the quality of those wins. The Fairgrounds races, both the fillies and colts, didn't seem to match the quality of races in Florida and California.

And speaking of the group from Florida, the second place jockey in the Gulfstream Oaks said that Salty passed his horse like a rocket ship. So I'm going with a little Salt.

And my long shot, a little Tequilita with my Salty.

Happy Oaks.



