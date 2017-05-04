Rain doesn't damper spirits at Thurby

(Photo: Mary Lyons)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Ponchos, umbrellas and even plastic bags held tightly over hats and hair are almost as common on Thursday at Churchill Downs as the horses taking the track. The rain and storms are forcing people to get creative trying to stay dry.



"I've got some ponchos and our jackets," Brittany Sauer, a Louisville resident, said.



"You know, we don't get a lot of rain in California, but we're out here to enjoy it," Mike Hinkle said.



For Hinkle, a native of Southern California, Thursday is his first time at Derby Week, and he said he won't be letting a little precipitation damper his spirits.



"I'm here for the fun but the weather is just part of the deal. Rain or shine, it doesn't matter," he said. "I'm here for the bourbon, baby!"

"It hasn't been too bad so far," Sauer said. "I thought it'd be a lot colder today, but it hasn't been too bad. When the downpour comes, we just take cover over there and place our bets."For many wearing their Derby (or Thurby) best, staying dry may be a challenge, but the rain is not stopping them from flaunting their style."I'm going to wear exactly what I brought. It might be a little cold, but that's okay," Vicki Hinkle, Mike's wife, said. "You're not going to melt."So rain or shine, win or lose, these people are out to have fun.

© 2017 WHAS-TV