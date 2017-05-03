WHAS
Post positions for the 143rd Kentucky Derby

WHAS 12:00 PM. EDT May 03, 2017

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) --  The field is set for the 143rd Kentucky Derby. 

1 Lookin At Lee

OWNER: L and N Racing, LLC
TRAINER: Steven M. Asmussen

2 Thunder Snow

OWNER: Godolphin
TRAINER: Saeed bin Suroor

3 Fast and Accurate

OWNER: Kendall E. Hansen
TRAINER: Michael J. Maker

4 Untrapped

OWNER: Michael Langford
TRAINER: Steven M. Asmussen

5 Always Dreaming

OWNER: Brooklyn Boyz Stables
TRAINER: Todd A. Pletcher

6 State of Honor

OWNER: Conrad Farms
TRAINER: Mark E. Casse

7 Girvin

OWNER: Brad Grady
TRAINER: Joe Sharp

8 Hence

OWNER: Calumet Farm
TRAINER: Steven M. Asmussen

9 Irap

OWNER: Reddam Racing LLC
TRAINER: Doug F. O’Neill

10 Gunnevera

OWNER: Peacock Stables, LLC
TRAINER: Antonio Sano

11 Battle of Midway

OWNER: Fox Hill Farms, INC.
TRAINER: Jerry Hollendorfer

12 Sonneteer

OWNER: Calumet Farm
TRAINER: J. Keith Desormeaux

13 J Boys Echo

OWNER: Albaugh Family Stables LLC
TRAINER: Dale L. Romans

14 Classic Empire

OWNER: John C. Oxley
TRAINER: Mark E. Casse

15 McCraken

OWNER: Whitham Thoroughbreds LLC
TRAINER: Ian R. Wilkes

16 Tapwrit

OWNER: Bridlewood Farm, Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners and LaPenta, Robert V.
TRAINER: Todd Pletcher

17 Irish War Cry

OWNER: Isabelle de Tomaso
TRAINER: H. Graham Motion

18 Gromley

OWNER: Mr. and Mrs. Jerome Moss
TRAINER: John A. Shirreffs

19 Practical Joke

OWNER: Practical Joke
TRAINER: Chad C. Brown

20 Patch

OWNER: Calumet Farm
TRAINER: Todd Pletcher

 

