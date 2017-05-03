Post positions for the 143rd Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The field is set for the 143rd Kentucky Derby.
1 Lookin At Lee
OWNER: L and N Racing, LLC
TRAINER: Steven M. Asmussen
2 Thunder Snow
OWNER: Godolphin
TRAINER: Saeed bin Suroor
3 Fast and Accurate
OWNER: Kendall E. Hansen
TRAINER: Michael J. Maker
4 Untrapped
OWNER: Michael Langford
TRAINER: Steven M. Asmussen
5 Always Dreaming
OWNER: Brooklyn Boyz Stables
TRAINER: Todd A. Pletcher
6 State of Honor
OWNER: Conrad Farms
TRAINER: Mark E. Casse
7 Girvin
OWNER: Brad Grady
TRAINER: Joe Sharp
8 Hence
OWNER: Calumet Farm
TRAINER: Steven M. Asmussen
9 Irap
OWNER: Reddam Racing LLC
TRAINER: Doug F. O’Neill
10 Gunnevera
OWNER: Peacock Stables, LLC
TRAINER: Antonio Sano
RELATED: Behind the names of Derby winning horses
11 Battle of Midway
OWNER: Fox Hill Farms, INC.
TRAINER: Jerry Hollendorfer
12 Sonneteer
OWNER: Calumet Farm
TRAINER: J. Keith Desormeaux
13 J Boys Echo
OWNER: Albaugh Family Stables LLC
TRAINER: Dale L. Romans
14 Classic Empire
OWNER: John C. Oxley
TRAINER: Mark E. Casse
15 McCraken
OWNER: Whitham Thoroughbreds LLC
TRAINER: Ian R. Wilkes
16 Tapwrit
OWNER: Bridlewood Farm, Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners and LaPenta, Robert V.
TRAINER: Todd Pletcher
17 Irish War Cry
OWNER: Isabelle de Tomaso
TRAINER: H. Graham Motion
18 Gromley
OWNER: Mr. and Mrs. Jerome Moss
TRAINER: John A. Shirreffs
19 Practical Joke
OWNER: Practical Joke
TRAINER: Chad C. Brown
20 Patch
OWNER: Calumet Farm
TRAINER: Todd Pletcher
© 2017 WHAS-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs