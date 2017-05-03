New Derby party caters to young professionals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--It wouldn't be Derby season without the parties that are put on all throughout the week, often attracting some big name celebrities.

But what if you're not a celebrity? That’s the thinking behind Louisville’s newest Derby party, The Winner's Circle.

The Winner’s Circle was created by Louisville native Nik Brazley who says he wanted to throw a post-Derby bash geared toward millennials and young professionals where no one feels left out.

“Most of the people who come to the track, they're high rollers you know they've got a lot of money, they bet, they go to Millionaires Row, they've got the money to spend so there's a lot of events that cater to those types of people but there's nothing that really gives you that level of an experience but caters to the up and coming young professional, you know the person who has a little bit of discretionary income but isn't rolling in the dough so we wanted to give them the same kind of experience, without charging them for it,” said Brazley.

The Winner's Circle is Saturday night at the Henry Clay in downtown Louisville. Doors open at 10:00 PM.

Woodford Reserve is the official sponsor and will be the exclusive bourbon at the event.

There's also a pre-party at SET Restaurant from 6:00 until 10:00 PM.

General admission tickets are still available and start at $30. To purchase tickets and for more information, you can go to www.derby17.com.

