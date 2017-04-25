McCraken is better than a Derby long shot

McCraken (Photo: Custom)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – It seems about time that a long shot won the Kentucky Derby.

After all, the favorite has won the Roses, the last four years.

The last stretch of four winning favorites dates back to the Riva Ridge, Secretariat days of the early 1970's.

Of course, we won't know the favorite until post time on May 6th, but there are horses like Classic Empire, Gormley and Florida Derby winner Always Dreaming, who could keep the winning streak intact for favorites.

After he won the recent Arkansas Derby, Classic Empire jumped to second place on the Derby points list and Churchill's Mike Battaglia said the Mark Casse-trained two-year-old champion would be the likely morning line favorite.

But that was before McCraken, who is way down the points list, turned in a stunning workout on the morning of April 24th. McCraken is trained by Ian Wilkes whose mentor is two-time Derby winner Carl Nafzger.

Nafzger's first Derby winner, Unbridled, was third in the Bluegrass before the trainer did his memorable play by play for ABC-TV as his horse won the Derby in 1990.

Now his protégé has a third place Bluegrass horse, who has come home to Churchill and wowed a Monday morning crowd. Wilkes was most impressed by the strong gallop out after 5 furlongs in 1:00 3/5.

McCraken may have regained the fitness he lost after a slight ankle injury.

That injury followed a track record win in the Sam F. Davis Stakes at Tampa Bay.

The son of Ghostzapper has one more work scheduled before the Derby.

And if you like weird handicapping angles. McCraken has something in common with Triple Crown winner American Pharoah. Their names are both misspelled.

McCraken is not named after the county in Western Kentucky. Instead, the horse carries the name of McCracken, Kansas, a small town of less than 200 souls in Rush County.

As was the case with Pharoah, which always confuses my spell check, the name submitted to the Jockey Club was wrong. It omitted the third "c" in McCracken.

So racing fans in Western Kansas and in Paducah are welcome to claim McCraken as their own.

And after lighting up the track on a Monday morning, McCraken may be the first "Buzz" horse of the Derby in 2017.

