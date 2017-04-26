Kentucky Derby: The Winner's Circle

(Photo: Williams, Bethanni)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--This year, Derby style is evolving from simplistic peplum dresses to multiple shades of seersucker. You no longer need to subscribe to boring florals and tan chinos from your closets. Let’s update your prints and invest in trousers your date can be proud of. We are going flirty, bold and monochromatic this season!

What do people wear to The Kentucky Derby is thee second most topic of conversation after who won the race. The third, is what we actually wore! What locals call ‘The Derby,’ is one more opportunity to take our Sunday’s best straight to the winner’s circle.

Every week leading up to 'The Run for the Roses' we are teaming up with celebrity stylist and fellow KYian Ben Wills and Blogger Bethanni Williams, on how to find the best style options this race season. You can find them Here: iBenWills.com or iBenwills on instagram and Bethanni Williams at ILuvBethanni.com.

THE WINNER’S CIRCLE

Seersucker has one reputation: The Kentucky Derby! What an honor it is to be associated with the biggest horse race in the world! When in doubt go with blue. Remember to keep it simple, stripes are very demanding creatures. When wearing two pieces of celebrated print, solid backgrounds and a strong tie are spot-on selections. Handsome and proper are topped off with the most elegant Panama hat around and a signature Mint Julep.

One solid piece of advice: Take your seersucker to the tailors. Invest in waist suppression and an appropriate pant length: One pant break. Never allow your stripes to become zigzags.

Items You'll Need: Be sure to click your favorite items for direct purchase.

