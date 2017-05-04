Kentucky Derby: The Flirty Florals

(Photo: Williams, Bethanni)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--This year, Derby style is evolving from simplistic peplum dresses to multiple shades of seersucker. You no longer need to subscribe to boring florals and tan chinos from your closets. Let’s update your prints and invest in trousers your date can be proud of. We are going flirty, bold and monochromatic this season!

What do people wear to The Kentucky Derby is thee second most topic of conversation after who won the race. The third, is what we actually wore! What locals call ‘The Derby,’ is one more opportunity to take our Sunday’s best straight to the winner’s circle.

Every week leading up to 'The Run for the Roses' we are teaming up with celebrity stylist and fellow KYian Ben Wills and Blogger Bethanni Williams, on how to find the best style options this race season. You can find them Here: iBenWills.com or iBenwills on instagram and Bethanni Williams at ILuvBethanni.com.

Items You'll Need: Be sure to click your favorite items for direct purchase.

The Flirty Florals:

Every year without fail, the beginning of spring brings with it an influx of floral prints. While we can never have enough options or floras (because yes, floral prints are still a thing for Derby), For some, the thought of head-to-toe print, especially of the floral variety, could seem a bit overwhelming.

While a mash-up of botanical prints is bound to garner plenty of attention, it's certainly not the only way to incorporate a range of florals into your daily mix! For a more wearable, everyday approach, you can always try just one standout piece and balance it with a few neutral accents.

If you love the look of floral dresses but don't like feeling too sweet and pretty, toughen up the printed dress for the Kentucky Derby with the help of some cool platform sneakers.

