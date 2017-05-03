Kentucky Derby: Statement Pieces

(Photo: Williams, Bethanni)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--This year, Derby style is evolving from simplistic peplum dresses to multiple shades of seersucker. You no longer need to subscribe to boring florals and tan chinos from your closets. Let’s update your prints and invest in trousers your date can be proud of. We are going flirty, bold and monochromatic this season!

What do people wear to The Kentucky Derby is thee second most topic of conversation after who won the race. The third, is what we actually wore! What locals call ‘The Derby,’ is one more opportunity to take our Sunday’s best straight to the winner’s circle.

Every week leading up to 'The Run for the Roses' we are teaming up with celebrity stylist and fellow KYian Ben Wills and Blogger Bethanni Williams, on how to find the best style options this race season. You can find them Here: iBenWills.com or iBenwills on instagram and Bethanni Williams at ILuvBethanni.com.

Items You'll Need: Be sure to click your favorite items for direct purchase.

STATEMENT PIECES:

The Kentucky Derby is all about statements: seersucker suits, big hats, mint juleps, cigars and peplum dresses. No one comes to The Derby with the intention of blending in so this year we are adding one more eye-catching piece: printed pants! If you're a guy into trends or live your life in color, this season's pop of color and printed pants will be an adventurous spin. This guy is light-hearted and does not take himself too seriously; he's invested in what he has been invited too and looks forward to joining in on all the reindeer game.

