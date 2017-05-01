Kentucky Derby: Shoulder Sass

(Photo: Williams, Bethanni)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--This year, Derby style is evolving from simplistic peplum dresses to multiple shades of seersucker. You no longer need to subscribe to boring florals and tan chinos from your closets. Let’s update your prints and invest in trousers your date can be proud of. We are going flirty, bold and monochromatic this season!

What do people wear to The Kentucky Derby is thee second most topic of conversation after who won the race. The third, is what we actually wore! What locals call ‘The Derby,’ is one more opportunity to take our Sunday’s best straight to the winner’s circle.

Every week leading up to 'The Run for the Roses' we are teaming up with celebrity stylist and fellow KYian Ben Wills and Blogger Bethanni Williams, on how to find the best style options this race season. You can find them Here: iBenWills.com or iBenwills on instagram and Bethanni Williams at ILuvBethanni.com.

Shoulder Sass:

Off-the-shoulder tops and dresses are a fashion phenomenon unlike any seen before. Sure, off-the-shoulder tops aren’t exactly new, but since its debut, the style has evolved to take the form of a variety of new silhouettes that you absolutely must know about. This shoulder sass makes a statement when worn with simple trousers, or a bold, eye-catching dress just in time for Derby. If you’re looking to reveal a good foot of clavicle, this is your go-to.

