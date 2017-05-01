Kentucky Derby: Saddle Up Seersucker

(Photo: Williams, Bethanni)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--This year, Derby style is evolving from simplistic peplum dresses to multiple shades of seersucker. You no longer need to subscribe to boring florals and tan chinos from your closets. Let’s update your prints and invest in trousers your date can be proud of. We are going flirty, bold and monochromatic this season!

What do people wear to The Kentucky Derby is thee second most topic of conversation after who won the race. The third, is what we actually wore! What locals call ‘The Derby,’ is one more opportunity to take our Sunday’s best straight to the winner’s circle.

Every week leading up to 'The Run for the Roses' we are teaming up with celebrity stylist and fellow KYian Ben Wills and Blogger Bethanni Williams, on how to find the best style options this race season. You can find them Here: iBenWills.com or iBenwills on instagram and Bethanni Williams at ILuvBethanni.com.

Items You'll Need: Be sure to click your favorite items for direct purchase.

SADDLE UP SEERSUCKER:

The Kentucky Derby is one of those sports holidays where you know exactly what to expect: Seersucker! Only this year we mixing things up.Let's trade our Kentucky blue stripes for Cardinal red this season. This race's signature style is a sure fumble if you aren't careful. Full body stripes can't be for everyone but for those looking to get festive, consider breaking up the norm and investing in one-half of this gem. Unsure about what to coordinate with stripes? One could never misstep with florals; there's only one rule with prints - separate them with solids for a well-balanced style.

