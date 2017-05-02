Kentucky Derby: Get The Look

(Photo: Williams, Bethanni)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--This year, Derby style is evolving from simplistic peplum dresses to multiple shades of seersucker. You no longer need to subscribe to boring florals and tan chinos from your closets. Let’s update your prints and invest in trousers your date can be proud of. We are going flirty, bold and monochromatic this season!

What do people wear to The Kentucky Derby is thee second most topic of conversation after who won the race. The third, is what we actually wore! What locals call ‘The Derby,’ is one more opportunity to take our Sunday’s best straight to the winner’s circle.

Every week leading up to 'The Run for the Roses' we are teaming up with celebrity stylist and fellow KYian Ben Wills and Blogger Bethanni Williams, on how to find the best style options this race season. You can find them Here: iBenWills.com or iBenwills on instagram and Bethanni Williams at ILuvBethanni.com.

The Kentucky Derby isn't solely for the old and mature anymore; millennials are taking notice and getting dressed for the occasion. Men born between 1986-1996 are the 'unbuttoned' generation; they are committed to 'personal style,' taking risks and takes pride in going against the grain. We are trading traditional super 100's for cotton separates highlighted with comfort and style. Welcome to The Run for the Roses Hipster!



