Kentucky Derby: Bold Beauties

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--This year, Derby style is evolving from simplistic peplum dresses to multiple shades of seersucker. You no longer need to subscribe to boring florals and tan chinos from your closets. Let’s update your prints and invest in trousers your date can be proud of. We are going flirty, bold and monochromatic this season!

What do people wear to The Kentucky Derby is thee second most topic of conversation after who won the race. The third, is what we actually wore! What locals call ‘The Derby,’ is one more opportunity to take our Sunday’s best straight to the winner’s circle.

Every week leading up to 'The Run for the Roses' we are teaming up with celebrity stylist and fellow KYian Ben Wills and Blogger Bethanni Williams, on how to find the best style options this race season. You can find them Here: iBenWills.com or iBenwills on instagram and Bethanni Williams at ILuvBethanni.com.

Bold Beauties:

If you tend to shy away from loud hues, or if you want a new way to wear bold colors, you’ll want to try this cool approach for Derby. Really, it comes down to picking one bold color and mixing in as many shades as you can. You can take a head-to-toe approach, or you can add a complementary piece to pull off the look. Show off your bold look at the Run for the Roses.

