Kentucky Derby: Androgyny

Bethanni Williams, WHAS 11:28 AM. EDT May 04, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--This year, Derby style is evolving from simplistic peplum dresses to multiple shades of seersucker. You no longer need to subscribe to boring florals and tan chinos from your closets.  Let’s update your prints and invest in trousers your date can be proud of. We are going flirty, bold and monochromatic this season!

What do people wear to The Kentucky Derby is thee second most topic of conversation after who won the race. The third, is what we actually wore! What locals call ‘The Derby,’ is one more opportunity to take our Sunday’s best straight to the winner’s circle.

Every week leading up to 'The Run for the Roses' we are teaming up with celebrity stylist and fellow KYian Ben Wills and Blogger Bethanni Williams, on how to find the best style options this race season. You can find them Here: iBenWills.com or iBenwills on instagram and Bethanni Williams at ILuvBethanni.com.

Androgyny:

We’re blurring the lines of sexuality this Kentucky Derby season. Fashion has always played with androgyny, but lately, it has taken a provocative step onto center stage. Androgyny can be defined as a "look" of a female resembling a male. the balancing of feminine and masculine traits.

Trying out pieces that are not so overtly feminine for the Run for the Roses is this year’s bold declaration. Watch how many heads you make spin!

 

Kentucky Derby: Androgyny

 

 

