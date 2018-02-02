Derby Festival releases 2018 Pegasus Pin design

2018 Pegasus Pin

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The 2018 Pegasus Pin design is inspired by the Festival’s Official Poster image. The plastic pin features the Pegasus from the poster in a color combination of purple along with white, green and gold foil.

In March, the pins will be available to the public and will sell for $6 each at 1,000 retail locations or at PegasusPins.com. The price at the entrance to events will be $7. Festival Fun Packs, which include a package of 5 Pegasus Pins, also return this year for $25. Children 6 and under are not required to have a Pegasus Pin for admission to Festival events.

“You can’t lose with the purchase of a Pegasus Pin,” said Mike Berry, President and CEO of the Kentucky Derby Festival. “They are a tremendous value providing free admission into more than half of the Festival’s events, and any 2018 plastic pin could make you a Grand Prize winner.”

Each 2018 Pegasus Pin will come with a chance to win one of the Festival’s Grand Prizes when registered with the KDF App or online at PegasusPins.com. The pin envelopes also include coupons with special discounts provided by local retail partners.

