Derby Festival names 2017 poster artist

Ron Jasin

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The Kentucky Derby Festival has selected Louisville resident and self-taught artist, Ron Jasin, as the Official Poster Artist for the 2017 Derby Festival. His artwork will be featured throughout the Festival’s Official Poster and Merchandise line in 2017. It will also be showcased at the Derby Festival’s first event of the spring, “Festival Unveiled,” on March 2. Tickets for the event go on sale today at KDF.org.

Well-known in the music scene for his album art work and gig posters, Jasin has worked with artists and organizations including My Morning Jacket, The Decemberists, Calexico, WFPK and Neil Young. Jasin and his wife own Madpixel, an art and design studio specializing and combining their passions: photography, illustration, design and printmaking. Ron has held positions at several publications in Louisville including Assistant Art Director of Louisville Magazine and the Art Director of LEO weekly. He is currently following a new passion as the Creative Director at Copper & Kings American Brandy Company in Butchertown.

“The image Ron Jasin created for the 2017 Kentucky Derby Festival was selected because it showcases icons significant to the Festival and the diverse community we call home,” said Mike Berry, KDF President & CEO. “The image will also translate well to other items we believe Festival fans will love in our merchandise line this year.”

Jasin will be on hand to sign copies of his original image at “Festival Unveiled” on Thursday, March 2 at the Tim Faulkner Gallery. Each year, “Festival Unveiled” showcases several elements of the upcoming Festival, including the roll out of the 2017 Official Poster and Merchandise line. The event kicks off at 5 p.m. featuring cocktails and dinner, as well as sweets from Kern’s Kitchen Derby-Pie® and wine from Old 502 Winery. Four Roses Bourbon will also hold their 14th Annual Rose Julep Recipe Contest in conjunction with Festival Unveiled. Attendees have a chance to sample the recipes made with Four Roses Bourbon and vote for the “People’s Choice” Rose Julep.

Tickets are $30 in advance or $40 at the door and can be purchased online at KDF.org or by calling (502) 584-FEST.

Four Roses Bourbon and Citizens Union Bank are Presenting Sponsors of Festival Unveiled, with Contributing Sponsor Ladyfingers Catering and Media Sponsors LEO Weekly and 106.9 PLAY.

Over the years, the Derby Festival’s Official Poster Series has become a unique symbol of the community. Past designs decorate offices and homes throughout the city. Peter Max’s expressionistic “Bluegrass Pegasus” launched the series in 1981, and a stylistic and geographical mix of artists have been showcased over the years. The signed collector editions continue to significantly increase in value, and the quality of the Poster Series has been recognized worldwide.

The Derby Festival is an independent community organization supported by 4,000 volunteers, 400 businesses and civic groups, Pegasus Pin sponsorships and event participation. It entertains more than 1.5 million people annually. This involvement has made the Festival the largest single attended event in Kentucky and one of the leading community celebrations in the world.

