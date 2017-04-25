Derby festival names 2017 grand marshal , releases celebrity guest list

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--– Dolvett Quince, known for six seasons on the hit NBC show “The Biggest Loser,” will serve as Grand Marshal of the 2017 Republic Bank Pegasus Parade. The 62nd annual parade is set to march down Broadway on Thursday, May 4th.

“As a leader in his field of health and fitness, he is the perfect fit to lead this year’s health-focused parade, themed ‘Louisville on the Move,’” said Stacey Robinson, KDF Executive Vice President and Chief of Staff.

Dolvett’s passion, regimen and dramatic transformational results have made him one of the most in-demand fitness specialists in the country. He was born in Connecticut, and along with his three siblings, was adopted. They moved to Florida, where he finished his schooling. In 2004, he opened a private personal training studio in Atlanta, Georgia called Body Sculptor. After gaining notoriety on a mainstream Atlanta radio station, he began widening his clientele. He has trained other trainers and celebrities as part of his business including Angela Bassett, Justin Bieber, and hip-hop singer JoJo.

Dolvett is just one of several celebrity guests participating in this year’s Kentucky Derby Festival events. Many will take part in both the Celebrity Day at the Downs event on Thursday, May 4, as well as the Republic Bank Pegasus Parade later that same day.

Guests scheduled to appear include:

• Linkin’ Bridge (finalist on season 11 of America’s Got Talent and Honorary Grand Marshals)

• Justin Cornwell of CBS’ Training Day

• Justin Hartley of NBC’s This is Us

• Jonathan Kite from CBS’ Two Broke Girls

• Chrishell Stause, Actress (from Draffenville, Kentucky)

• Adriana Madix, Tom Sandoval, Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor of Bravo TV’s “Vanderpump Rules”

• Miss Kentucky 2016 Laura Jones

• Jimmy Eat World (Parade guest only)

• Damion Lee, American Professional Basketball Player and former UofL Cardinal (Luncheon guest only)

• Robert Williamson, Professional poker player (Luncheon guest only)

Celebrity Day at the Downs will begin at 11:30 a.m. on the sixth floor at Churchill Downs, featuring a traditional Kentucky luncheon and a day of racing on Millionaire’s Row. The event is sponsored by Kentuckiana Honda Dealers, with contributing sponsor Macy’s, and Media Sponsors The Voice-Tribune and 106.9 PLAY.

The Republic Bank Pegasus Parade steps off on Broadway at 5 p.m. The parade is sponsored by Republic Bank, with Contributing Sponsor KentuckyOne Health. Tickets for the parade are still available online at KDF.org. Ticket prices are $10 for bleacher seats and $12

© 2017 WHAS-TV