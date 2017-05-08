'Always Dreaming' headed to the Preakness

LOUISVILLE, areKy. (WHAS 11)--The Kentucky Derby may be over, but the winner isn't finished just yet.

Always Dreaming and the team is headed to Baltimore.

Trainer Todd Pletcher is leaving Louisville May 8 and Always Dreaming will be right behind him heading to go the Pimlico Race Course May 9.

There they will begin preparations for the Preakness Stakes.

That race is set May 20.

