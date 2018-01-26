2018 Ky. Derby Festival official poster unveiled

2018 KDF official poster (Kentucky Derby Festival) (Photo: Bemus, Katherine)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The 2018 Kentucky Derby Festival Poster has been unveiled, and the difference between the twin artists behind the design shines through.

Jeaneen Barnhart specializes in painting and drawing, and Doreen Barnhart DeHart in graphic design.

“The 2018 Festival poster (stands) alone as a unique collaboration of Jeaneen's energetic charcoal strokes matched up with my attention to detail,” said Doreen Barnhart DeHart.

Barnhart DeHart is referring to previous posters the twin artists worked on together for the Kentucky Derby Festival. This is a five-peat for the sisters, as they also collaborated on artwork for the Festival’s Official Poster in 1994, 1997, 2009, and 2014.

All of the Barnharts’ posters for KDF are among the top selling images. Fans can still purchase most of their previous artwork through the Festival’s website.

Barnhart twins (Photo: Bemus, Katherine)

The 2018 poster officially will be released, along with the official merchandise line and other elements of the 2018 Festival at “Festival Unveiled” on Thursday, March 1 at the Mellwood Arts Center, but pre-order options are available.

