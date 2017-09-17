Trainer Dale Romans earns 700th win at Churchill Downs

Dale Romans

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Dale Romans has become the second trainer in history to win 700 career races at Churchill Downs, officials said Sunday.

Romans, a South Louisville native, achieved the feat when Promises Fulfilled won the 7th race under jockey Robby Albarado.

His accomplishment puts him one race behind Bill Mott, the current record holder who has held that title for 31 years.

Officials said Romans was not present Sunday as he was in Lexington scouting future prospects at the Keeneland September Yearling sale.

The Top 10 All-Time Leading Trainers at Churchill Downs through Sunday’s seventh race: 1. Bill Mott (701); 2. Dale Romans (700); 3. Steve Asmussen (614); 4. D. Wayne Lukas (527); 5. Bernie Flint (480); 6. Tom Amoss (451); 7. Greg Foley (397); 8. Kenny McPeek (397); 9. Angel Montano Sr. (369); and 10. Dave Vance (353).

© 2017 WHAS-TV