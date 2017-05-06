Woodford Reserve's Tim Laird talks Liquid Bourbon Ball, Derby

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
UPS pilots killed in WV crash
-
Juveniles carjack woman at Galt House
-
7 o'clock weather update
-
One-eyed horse Patch to run in Derby
-
WHAS Live Video
-
Surveillance video of crash at 9th and Main
-
Derby weekend forecast
-
Louisville is 'party central' for Derby Eve
-
Shaq annouced his plans for run for Sheriff in 2020
-
Zebra runs wild in Wimauma
More Stories
-
Veteran trainer Tom Amoss talks his Derby contendersMay. 6, 2017, 11:35 a.m.
-
Derby forecast: Few showers linger!!May. 3, 2017, 4:41 p.m.
-
What makes Kentucky Derby horses so specialMay. 6, 2017, 11:00 a.m.