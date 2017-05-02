What you can and can't bring to Oaks and Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Before you head to the track this week, make sure you know what you can and cannot bring to Derby and Oaks. Take time to review the lists below from kentuckyderby.com:
Permitted Items on Kentucky Derby and Oaks Days
- Food items in clear plastic bags (maximum size 18” X 18” - no trash bags)*
- "Box" lunches in clear plastic bags or containers (maximum size 18" X 18" - no trash bags)
- Water and soft drinks – plastic bottles only (sealed, clear and unopened)
- Purses, but none larger than 12” in any dimension (subject to search)
- Baby/diaper bags – only if accompanied by a child (subject to search)
- Small cameras – none equipped with detachable lenses or lenses of 6” or more **
- Binoculars
- Sunscreen (non-glass containers only)
- Small personal music systems, radios, and televisions** (No boom boxes)
- Cellular phones, smartphones, and tablets**
- Seat cushions smaller than 15"X15" that do not contain metal arms and/or backs, zippers, pockets or flaps
- Strollers (ONLY if carrying a child)
- Chairs (Gate 3 ONLY)
- Blankets & tarpaulins (Gates 1 & 3 ONLY)
* Limit of two bags per person
** Patrons could be required to turn on electronic items
Banned Items on Kentucky Derby and Oaks Days
- Coolers (Styrofoam coolers, ice available at infield purchase points)
- Cans (any size or type), glass bottles or containers
- Pop-Up or Patron Tents– no poles or stakes of any kind
- Laptop Computers and Camcorders
- Cameras with detachable lenses, or equipped with a lens that is 6” or larger
- Tripods
- Selfie Sticks
- Purses larger than 12" in any dimension
- Grills
- Alcoholic beverages
- Illegal Substances
- Thermoses
- Backpacks
- Luggage (includes briefcases)
- Duffel bags
- Wagons
- Umbrellas
- Weapons (including knives)
- Fireworks, noisemakers, air horns, laser lights/pointers, mace or pepper sprays
- Drones and remote controlled aircraft
- Hoverboards
- Animals (with the exception of service animals for guests with disabilities)
- Any items deemed dangerous and/or inappropriate
