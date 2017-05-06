Veteran trainer Tom Amoss talks his Derby contenders

May 1, 2017; Louisville, KY, USA; Untrapped is galloped during morning workouts at Churchill Downs. Mandatory Credit: Mark Zerof-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Mark Zerof, Mark Zerof)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- One of Churchill Downs leading trainers is also one of its most astute Derby handicappers.

Tom Amoss is well known for his work as an analyst on TVG and he always has an opinion on the Derby field.

As the Derby and Oaks horses cruise past the backside, there are railbirds and there are trained eyes. Tom Amoss is both.

He ran some of his horses against the Derby contenders in Louisiana. And although he didn't make it to the Derby this year, he's still fascinated by the field.

“It's always a puzzle, right? But this puzzle's a little different cause a lot of the players are coming into it with inferiorities or possible inferiorities that you don't normally know about until after the Derby,” Amoss said.

The Derby trail this year has been littered with unexplainable bad races and minor injuries. And the questions linger into Derby weekend.

“So you got Girvin. He's got a foot issue. You've got Always Dreaming, very aggressive on the race track, not the way you want to come into the race. You've got the favorite, Classic Empire, who's had problems in the gate in the past. By the way, he's the best horse in the race. If he runs his race, he beats everybody. But you gotta worry about how he's gonna be mentally,” Amoss said.

So with a litany of problems and the chance for wet weather, what's a handicapper to do?

“With all those things out there, why not take a long shot, right? So, I've been busy watching for the last two weeks. I'm gonna step out here and say, I like a horse whose résumé is not quite as good as the rest but he's trained very well, the last two weeks, prepared great, has no setbacks. That's Steve Asmussen's Untrapped. I really like him, I think he's a horse you need to use in your plays and you'll get great odds,” Amoss said.

And after four Derby favorites in a row, this year Tom Amoss likes a surprise winner, ridden by Ricardo Santana Jr. His one vote is for Untrapped. Untrapped will be coming out of post position four on Saturday.

Trainer Steve Asmussen has three entries in this year's race, but he has never won the Derby.

