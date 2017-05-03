Street closures for Oaks and Derby and no parking areas

The following streets will be closed at the listed times:
Friday, May 5, 2017 & Saturday, May 6, 2017
7 am - 11 pm (both days)
- Fourth Street from Heywood Avenue to Oakdale Avenue
Restricted Traffic (permitted vehicles only)
7 am - 11 pm (both days)
- Central Avenue from Taylor Boulevard to Floyd Street
- Ninth Street from Central Avenue to Heywood Avenue
- Ninth Street from Central Avenue to alleyway south of Homeview Drive
- Homeview Drive from Bohannon Avenue to Ninth Street
- Warren Avenue from Thornberry Avenue to Homeview Drive
- Bohannon Avenue north from Homeview Drive to turnaround (just south of Central Avenue)
- Racine Avenue from Bohannon Avenue to Ninth Street
- Alleyway just south of Homeview Drive from Warren Avenue to Ninth Street
5 pm - 11 pm (both days)
Southern Parkway will be rerouted - all four (4) lanes southbound from Oakdale to Woodlawn - No northbound traffic
Third and Eastern Parkway - southbound traffic will be rerouted to eastbound Eastern Parkway
No Parking
All Day, Friday, May 5, 2017 - 9 pm
All Day, Saturday, May 6, 2017 - 11 pm
- Floyd Street from Warnock Street to Park Boulevard
- Central Avenue from Taylor Boulevard to Seventh Street
- Third Street from the Watterson Expressway to Cardinal Boulevard
- Fourth Street from Central Avenue to Longfield Avenue
- Fifth Street from Longfield Avenue to Florence Avenue
- Ninth Street from Heywood Avenue to Homeview Drive
- Bohannon Avenue from Central Avenue to Queen Avenue
- Homeview Drive from Ninth Street to Taylor Boulevard
- Longfield Avenue from Taylor Boulevard to Fourth Street
- Oakdale Avenue from Fourth Street to Southern Parkway
- Queen Avenue from Taylor Boulevard to Churchill Downs Gate
- Racine Avenue from Ninth Street to Taylor Boulevard
- Southern Parkway from Oakdale Avenue to Southern Heights Avenue
- Taylor Boulevard from Winkler Avenue to the Watterson Expressway
- Winkler Avenue from Third Street to Rodman Street
- Rodman Street from Winkler Avenue to Central Avenue
- Winn Avenue from Fourth Street to Southern Parkway
- Wizard Avenue from Longfield Avenue to Queen Avenue
- Warren Avenue from Oleanda Avenue to Homeview Drive
- Oleanda Avenue from Wizard Avenue to Warren Avenue
- Peachtree Avenue from Queen Avenue to Oleanda Avenue (east side only)
- Dearcy Avenue from Longfield Avenue to Queen Avenue
- Vetter Avenue from Queen Avenue to Oleanda Avenue (east side only)
- Thornberry Avenue from Taylor Boulevard to Warren Avenue
- Kenton Avenue from Fifth Street to Southern Parkway
- Evelyn Avenue from Fifth Street to Southern Parkway
- Fairmont Avenue from Fifth Street to Southern Parkway
- Whitney Avenue from Fifth Street to Southern Parkway
- Lansing Avenue from Fifth Street to Southern Parkway
- Fifth Street from Longfield Avenue to Fairmont Avenue
- Fourth Street from Longfield Avenue to Winn Avenue
- Helm Street from Boxley Avenue to Central Avenue
- Farmington Avenue from Floyd Street to Crittenden Drive
- Burton Avenue from Taylor Boulevard to Rodman Street
- Arcade Avenue from Taylor Boulevard to Seventh Street
Interstate ramp closure from 5:30 pm - 9 pm (both days)
- I-264 Watterson Expressway, east and west bound, off ramps to Taylor Boulevard, Southern Parkway and 3rd Street
