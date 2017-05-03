Street closures for Oaks and Derby and no parking areas

May 7, 2016; Louisville, KY, USA; Mario Gutierrez aboard Nyquist (13) reacts after winning the 142nd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brian Spurlock, Brian Spurlock)

The following streets will be closed at the listed times:



Friday, May 5, 2017 & Saturday, May 6, 2017

7 am - 11 pm (both days)

Fourth Street from Heywood Avenue to Oakdale Avenue

Restricted Traffic (permitted vehicles only)

7 am - 11 pm (both days)

Central Avenue from Taylor Boulevard to Floyd Street

Ninth Street from Central Avenue to Heywood Avenue

Ninth Street from Central Avenue to alleyway south of Homeview Drive

Homeview Drive from Bohannon Avenue to Ninth Street

Warren Avenue from Thornberry Avenue to Homeview Drive

Bohannon Avenue north from Homeview Drive to turnaround (just south of Central Avenue)

Racine Avenue from Bohannon Avenue to Ninth Street

Alleyway just south of Homeview Drive from Warren Avenue to Ninth Street

5 pm - 11 pm (both days)

Southern Parkway will be rerouted - all four (4) lanes southbound from Oakdale to Woodlawn - No northbound traffic

Third and Eastern Parkway - southbound traffic will be rerouted to eastbound Eastern Parkway

No Parking

All Day, Friday, May 5, 2017 - 9 pm

All Day, Saturday, May 6, 2017 - 11 pm

Floyd Street from Warnock Street to Park Boulevard

Central Avenue from Taylor Boulevard to Seventh Street

Third Street from the Watterson Expressway to Cardinal Boulevard

Fourth Street from Central Avenue to Longfield Avenue

Fifth Street from Longfield Avenue to Florence Avenue

Ninth Street from Heywood Avenue to Homeview Drive

Bohannon Avenue from Central Avenue to Queen Avenue

Homeview Drive from Ninth Street to Taylor Boulevard

Longfield Avenue from Taylor Boulevard to Fourth Street

Oakdale Avenue from Fourth Street to Southern Parkway

Queen Avenue from Taylor Boulevard to Churchill Downs Gate

Racine Avenue from Ninth Street to Taylor Boulevard

Southern Parkway from Oakdale Avenue to Southern Heights Avenue

Taylor Boulevard from Winkler Avenue to the Watterson Expressway

Winkler Avenue from Third Street to Rodman Street

Rodman Street from Winkler Avenue to Central Avenue

Winn Avenue from Fourth Street to Southern Parkway

Wizard Avenue from Longfield Avenue to Queen Avenue

Warren Avenue from Oleanda Avenue to Homeview Drive

Oleanda Avenue from Wizard Avenue to Warren Avenue

Peachtree Avenue from Queen Avenue to Oleanda Avenue (east side only)

Dearcy Avenue from Longfield Avenue to Queen Avenue

Vetter Avenue from Queen Avenue to Oleanda Avenue (east side only)

Thornberry Avenue from Taylor Boulevard to Warren Avenue

Kenton Avenue from Fifth Street to Southern Parkway

Evelyn Avenue from Fifth Street to Southern Parkway

Fairmont Avenue from Fifth Street to Southern Parkway

Whitney Avenue from Fifth Street to Southern Parkway

Lansing Avenue from Fifth Street to Southern Parkway

Fifth Street from Longfield Avenue to Fairmont Avenue

Fourth Street from Longfield Avenue to Winn Avenue

Helm Street from Boxley Avenue to Central Avenue

Farmington Avenue from Floyd Street to Crittenden Drive

Burton Avenue from Taylor Boulevard to Rodman Street

Arcade Avenue from Taylor Boulevard to Seventh Street

Interstate ramp closure from 5:30 pm - 9 pm (both days)

I-264 Watterson Expressway, east and west bound, off ramps to Taylor Boulevard, Southern Parkway and 3rd Street



