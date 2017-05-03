WHAS
Street closures for Oaks and Derby and no parking areas

WHAS 4:01 PM. EDT May 03, 2017

The following streets will be closed at the listed times:


Friday, May 5, 2017 & Saturday, May 6, 2017

7 am - 11 pm (both days)

  • Fourth Street from Heywood Avenue to Oakdale Avenue

 

Restricted Traffic (permitted vehicles only)

7 am - 11 pm (both days)

  • Central Avenue from Taylor Boulevard to Floyd Street
  • Ninth Street from Central Avenue to Heywood Avenue
  • Ninth Street from Central Avenue to alleyway south of Homeview Drive
  • Homeview Drive from Bohannon Avenue to Ninth Street
  • Warren Avenue from Thornberry Avenue to Homeview Drive
  • Bohannon Avenue north from Homeview Drive to turnaround (just south of Central Avenue)
  • Racine Avenue from Bohannon Avenue to Ninth Street
  • Alleyway just south of Homeview Drive from Warren Avenue to Ninth Street

5 pm - 11 pm (both days)

Southern Parkway will be rerouted - all four (4) lanes southbound from Oakdale to Woodlawn - No northbound traffic
Third and Eastern Parkway - southbound traffic will be rerouted to eastbound Eastern Parkway

No Parking

All Day, Friday, May 5, 2017 - 9 pm
All Day, Saturday, May 6, 2017 - 11 pm

  • Floyd Street from Warnock Street to Park Boulevard
  • Central Avenue from Taylor Boulevard to Seventh Street
  • Third Street from the Watterson Expressway to Cardinal Boulevard
  • Fourth Street from Central Avenue to Longfield Avenue
  • Fifth Street from Longfield Avenue to Florence Avenue
  • Ninth Street from Heywood Avenue to Homeview Drive
  • Bohannon Avenue from Central Avenue to Queen Avenue
  • Homeview Drive from Ninth Street to Taylor Boulevard
  • Longfield Avenue from Taylor Boulevard to Fourth Street
  • Oakdale Avenue from Fourth Street to Southern Parkway
  • Queen Avenue from Taylor Boulevard to Churchill Downs Gate
  • Racine Avenue from Ninth Street to Taylor Boulevard
  • Southern Parkway from Oakdale Avenue to Southern Heights Avenue
  • Taylor Boulevard from Winkler Avenue to the Watterson Expressway
  • Winkler Avenue from Third Street to Rodman Street
  • Rodman Street from Winkler Avenue to Central Avenue
  • Winn Avenue from Fourth Street to Southern Parkway
  • Wizard Avenue from Longfield Avenue to Queen Avenue
  • Warren Avenue from Oleanda Avenue to Homeview Drive
  • Oleanda Avenue from Wizard Avenue to Warren Avenue
  • Peachtree Avenue from Queen Avenue to Oleanda Avenue (east side only)
  • Dearcy Avenue from Longfield Avenue to Queen Avenue
  • Vetter Avenue from Queen Avenue to Oleanda Avenue (east side only)
  • Thornberry Avenue from Taylor Boulevard to Warren Avenue
  • Kenton Avenue from Fifth Street to Southern Parkway
  • Evelyn Avenue from Fifth Street to Southern Parkway
  • Fairmont Avenue from Fifth Street to Southern Parkway
  • Whitney Avenue from Fifth Street to Southern Parkway
  • Lansing Avenue from Fifth Street to Southern Parkway
  • Fifth Street from Longfield Avenue to Fairmont Avenue
  • Fourth Street from Longfield Avenue to Winn Avenue
  • Helm Street from Boxley Avenue to Central Avenue
  • Farmington Avenue from Floyd Street to Crittenden Drive
  • Burton Avenue from Taylor Boulevard to Rodman Street
  • Arcade Avenue from Taylor Boulevard to Seventh Street

Interstate ramp closure from 5:30 pm - 9 pm (both days)

  • I-264 Watterson Expressway, east and west bound, off ramps to Taylor Boulevard, Southern Parkway and 3rd Street
     

© 2017 WHAS-TV


