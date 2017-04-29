Romans prepares for the Kentucky Derby with J Boys Echo

Share This Story

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – At 7 a.m. the skies darkened over the Twin Spires and lightning flickered in the distance.

It couldn’t have looked more ominous for training. You could count the crowd of Derby railbirds on one hand.

The heavy rain never came and J Boys Echo emerged from the Romans’ barn with Tammi Fox aboard ready to work.

Dale Romans stuck to his schedule because he knows his home track.

APRIL 29, 2017; Dark skies hover over Churchill Downs' Twin Spires before a morning storm.

“Well this track – it’s rare that you’ll find that it’s now worth breezing on. It’s like a sponge – it sucks the water up. A little rain on it makes it better and that’s why I didn’t worry about it going yesterday – just waited for today.”

When J Boys Echo broke off for the five furlongs with his workmate, he would stop the watch at 1:01 for five furlongs and gallop out in 1:13 for 6.

The trainer says it was exactly what he was looking for and maybe he wouldn’t mind a little shower on Derby Day.

“If it turns out to be a day like this, how does that affect your horse? Does he move up? I think so. I think he likes the softer race track. He definitely likes cooler weather. It’s supposed to be in the 70’s. He ran in New York when it was cold and ran well. Weather affects a lot of horses,” Romans said.

That chilly New York day produced a win the Grade Two Gotham Stakes and a trip to the Kentucky Derby. Can the son of Mineshaft duplicate that run on May 6?

WHAS11's Gary Roedemeier goes on the backside at Churchill Downs to catch a glimpse of Derby contender J Boys Echo's workout

“He blew the doors off in the Gotham and that could happen again in the Derby. That’s the kind of thing we need. We know we need a little help. We need a faster pace – we need something to run at and hopefully, a lot of them get stopped at the 1/8th pole and we come running,” Romans said.

Romans said his horse is a grinder with a kick at the end of the race.

That’s the kind of kick that can win at a mile and a quarter but then the trip may have to be perfect for J Boys Echo to give Romans his first Derby win.