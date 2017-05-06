WHAS
Kentucky Derby day begins in cold, wet conditions ending with peeks of sunshine

Associated Press , WHAS 2:43 PM. EDT May 06, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Three races are in the books leading up to the Kentucky Derby, where cold and wet weather has forced spectators to bundle up and use colorful hats for function rather than fashion at Churchill Downs.

A third straight day of rain has dampened fans gathered Saturday under the Twin Spires in 48-degree weather. Track conditions are rated sloppy for horses slogging through the mud in a light but steady drizzle.

The sun did make some appearances by early Saturday afternoon.

The weather is forecast to improve by the time the Derby is run around 6:46 p.m. Eastern time. Always Dreaming is the 4-1 favorite in early wagering.

Some women are covering their elaborate hats in plastic and wearing rubber boots to protect against the soggy weather.

