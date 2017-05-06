INTERVIEW: Woodford Reserve's Liquid Bourbon Ball recipe

Liquid Bourbon Ball

Bourbon ball candies are famous in Kentucky. They are made of chocolate and bourbon with a nut either on top or in the center. This cocktail is a liquid version of the popular candy and often those who do not like bourbon do enjoy this cocktail.



In a shaker with ice, add:

2 ounces Woodford Reserve bourbon

1 ounce dark crème de cocoa

½ ounce walnut liqueur (or your favorite nut liqueur)

Shake and strain into a martini glass.

© 2017 WHAS-TV