INTERVIEW: Woodford Reserve's Liquid Bourbon Ball recipe

Liquid Bourbon Ball
Bourbon ball candies are famous in Kentucky. They are made of chocolate and bourbon with a nut either on top or in the center. This cocktail is a liquid version of the popular candy and often those who do not like bourbon do enjoy this cocktail.
In a shaker with ice, add:
2 ounces Woodford Reserve bourbon
1 ounce dark crème de cocoa
½ ounce walnut liqueur (or your favorite nut liqueur)
Shake and strain into a martini glass.
