WHAS
Close
Weather Alert 6 weather alerts
Close

INTERVIEW: Woodford Reserve's Liquid Bourbon Ball recipe

Woodford Reserve's Tim Laird talks Liquid Bourbon Ball, Derby

WHAS 12:34 PM. EDT May 06, 2017

Liquid Bourbon Ball
Bourbon ball candies are famous in Kentucky. They are made of chocolate and bourbon with a nut either on top or in the center. This cocktail is a liquid version of the popular candy and often those who do not like bourbon do enjoy this cocktail. 

In a shaker with ice, add:
2 ounces Woodford Reserve bourbon
1 ounce dark crème de cocoa
½ ounce walnut liqueur (or your favorite nut liqueur)
Shake and strain into a martini glass.

© 2017 WHAS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories