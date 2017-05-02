Gormley arrives for Derby

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Man speaks after being detained at Mall St. Matthews
-
Patrons mourn Club Cedar owner, aunt
-
Dalton Hayes to stand trial for rape
-
T.G. talks cooler temps and rain chances
-
Family seeks help to give teen a proper burial
-
Assault at Metro Corrections
-
Ricky Jones nominated to oversight panel
-
Raw, unedited: Incredible rescue of infant, 2-year-old nearly killed in the Texas storms
-
Tornado hits Goshen, town has questions over sirens
-
Goshen nature preserve damaged by tornado
More Stories
-
GE announces possible moves at Appliance ParkMay. 2, 2017, 2:32 p.m.
-
Court: Gay couple's suit against Kentucky clerk can proceedMay. 2, 2017, 2:02 p.m.
-
Chickasaw double homicide victims identifiedMay. 2, 2017, 1:16 p.m.