Characters of Churchill Downs: Kentucky Oaks

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Juveniles carjack woman at Galt House
-
T.G. talks 70% rain for Oaks
-
Verify: Photo gone viral! The truth behind it
-
One-eyed horse Patch to run in Derby
-
Verify: Is the Blue Whale challenge responsible for hundreds of suicides?
-
Surveillance video of crash at 9th and Main
-
Van Winkle family releasing ultra rare bourbon
-
Man speaks after being detained at Mall St. Matthews
-
Shining a light on human trafficking
-
3 juveniles facing charges after Galt House carjacking
More Stories
-
Abel Tasman storms from the back to win Kentucky Oaks 143May. 5, 2017, 6:56 p.m.
-
2 dead in cargo plane crash in West VirginiaMay. 5, 2017, 8:14 a.m.
-
Derby forecast: Few showers linger!!May. 3, 2017, 4:41 p.m.