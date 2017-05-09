Always Dreaming leaves Churchill Downs for Pimlico Race Course

(Photo: Lyons, Mary)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11)--The 143rd Kentucky Derby champion has left his barn at Churchill Downs and is now in Maryland.

Always Dreaming left Louisville early Tuesday to fly out to Baltimore where he will train for the next couple of weeks before running the Preakness Stakes.

“It's probably going to be about four hours from stall to stall,” said Tom Bohannan, van agent for Brook Ledge Horse Transportation.

The trip began around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday when Always Dreaming boarded the van headed to Louisville International Airport.

“We go slower than the speed limit, we're very careful,” said Bohannan.

Bohannan says before Always Dreaming could board the van he had to do some preparations on the vehicle.

“We wash it out and bed it down real well and make sure it starts,” said Bohannan.

Then it was off to the airport where Always Dreaming and Royal Mo, an also-eligible for the Derby who did not draw into the field of 20, boarded a 737 airplane. The plane had been gutted and stalls were added to transport the animals.

Bohannan is a former horse trainer and Preakness winner himself. He says Always Dreaming looks good heading into the second leg of the race for the Triple Crown.

“You've got to have good racing luck and the horse, and the horse is definitely here,” said Bohannan.

The thoroughbred's new temporary home will be at the Pimlico Race Course where he will run the Preakness Stakes on May 20.

