2017 Longines Kentucky Oaks Post Position Draw and Odds

Here is the 2017 Post Position Draw and odds for the Longines Kentucky Oaks race that is scheduled to be Race 11 at 6:12 p.m. on May 5th. Mobile app users, click here to view the post positions and odds.
|POST POSITION
|HORSE
|JOCKEY
| TWINSPIRES.COM
MORNING LINE ODDS
BY MIKE BATTAGLIA
|1.
|Ever So Clever
|Luis Contreras
|20-1
|2.
|Lockdown
|Jose Ortiz
|20-1
|3.
|Mopotism
|Mario Gutierrez
|20-1
|4.
|Paradise Woods
|Flavien Prat
|5-2
|5.
|Jordan's Henny
|Joe Rocco Jr.
|30-1
|6.
|Vexatious
|Kent Desormeaux
|20-1
|7.
|Farrell
|Channing Hill
|5-1
|8.
|Sailor's Valentine
|Corey Lanerie
|30-1
|9.
|Wicked Lick
|Brian Hernandez Jr.
|30-1
|10.
|Miss Sky Warrior
|Paco Lopez
|9-2
|11.
|Tequilita
|Luis Saez
|20-1
|12.
|Daddys Lil Darling
|Julien Leparoux
|20-1
|13.
|Abel Tasman
|Mike Smith
|5-1
|14.
|Salty
|Joel Rosario
|6-1
|AE-15.
|Summer Luck
|Javier Castellano
|30-1
