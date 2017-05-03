2017 Longines Kentucky Oaks Post Position Draw and Odds

May 2, 2017; Louisville, KY, USA; Kentucky Oaks hopeful Jordan's Henny works out during morning workouts at Churchill Downs. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jamie Rhodes, Jamie Rhodes)

Here is the 2017 Post Position Draw and odds for the Longines Kentucky Oaks race that is scheduled to be Race 11 at 6:12 p.m. on May 5th. Mobile app users, click here to view the post positions and odds.

PHOTOS: Kentucky Oak's Day Horses



POST POSITION HORSE JOCKEY TWINSPIRES.COM

MORNING LINE ODDS

BY MIKE BATTAGLIA 1. Ever So Clever Luis Contreras 20-1 2. Lockdown Jose Ortiz 20-1 3. Mopotism Mario Gutierrez 20-1 4. Paradise Woods Flavien Prat 5-2 5. Jordan's Henny Joe Rocco Jr. 30-1 6. Vexatious Kent Desormeaux 20-1 7. Farrell Channing Hill 5-1 8. Sailor's Valentine Corey Lanerie 30-1 9. Wicked Lick Brian Hernandez Jr. 30-1 10. Miss Sky Warrior Paco Lopez 9-2 11. Tequilita Luis Saez 20-1 12. Daddys Lil Darling Julien Leparoux 20-1 13. Abel Tasman Mike Smith 5-1 14. Salty Joel Rosario 6-1 AE-15. Summer Luck Javier Castellano 30-1

PHOTOS: Kentucky Derby week at Churchill Downs

© 2017 WHAS-TV