2017 Longines Kentucky Oaks Post Position Draw and Odds

WHAS 11:09 AM. EDT May 03, 2017

Here is the 2017 Post Position Draw and odds for the Longines Kentucky Oaks race that is scheduled to be Race 11 at 6:12 p.m. on May 5th.  Mobile app users, click here to view the post positions and odds.

POST POSITION HORSE JOCKEY TWINSPIRES.COM
MORNING LINE ODDS
BY MIKE BATTAGLIA
1. Ever So Clever Luis Contreras 20-1
2. Lockdown Jose Ortiz 20-1
3. Mopotism Mario Gutierrez 20-1
4. Paradise Woods Flavien Prat 5-2
5. Jordan's Henny Joe Rocco Jr. 30-1
6. Vexatious Kent Desormeaux 20-1
7. Farrell Channing Hill 5-1
8. Sailor's Valentine Corey Lanerie 30-1
9. Wicked Lick Brian Hernandez Jr. 30-1
10. Miss Sky Warrior Paco Lopez 9-2
11. Tequilita Luis Saez 20-1
12. Daddys Lil Darling Julien Leparoux 20-1
13. Abel Tasman Mike Smith 5-1
14. Salty Joel Rosario 6-1
 
AE-15. Summer Luck Javier Castellano 30-1

