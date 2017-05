Churchill Downs (Photo: Lyons, Mary)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The official attendance numbers are in for Derby weekend.

Churchill Downs said 105,100 people attended Oaks on Friday. That number is about 20,000 less than in 2016.

This year for Derby, 158,070 people came out to Churchill Downs. That number is about 9,000 less than last year.

Churchill says 2017's derby was the seventh highest on record.

© 2017 WHAS-TV