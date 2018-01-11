Equestricon festival coming to Louisville during Breeders' Cup week

Breeders' Cup Jim Zorn.jpg (Photo: WHAS)

(LBF) -- Louisville will host Equestricon, a horse-racing convention trade show and fan festival ahead of the Breeders' Cup World Championships this fall.

The convention will be held at the Kentucky International Convention Center on Monday, Oct. 29, and Tuesday, Oct. 30, according to a news release.

The Breeders' Cup races will be held Nov. 2 and 3 at Churchill Downs Racetrack.

This is the second year for Equestricon, which the Daily Racing Form says is modeled after Comic Con and other similar events.

For more on this story from Louisville Business First, click here.

Louisville Business First