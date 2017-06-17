Churchill Downs unveils Derby 144 logo

Kentucky Derby 144 logo (Photo: Churchill Downs, Custom)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – We’re 321 days until the next Kentucky Derby and officials have released the logo for next year’s race.

New York-based SME designed the new logo the officials say “immerses the viewer into the grandeur of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs.”

In the image, the Twin Spires are seen in a brick red serving as the roof to the 144, the number of years the race has taken place.

The logo will appear of various merchandise including collectibles and gift items.

Officials with Churchill Downs are expected to release the Longines Kentucky Oaks logo later this year.

