Churchill Downs announces parking changes as Fall Meet gets underway

May 7, 2016; Louisville, KY, USA; Mario Gutierrez aboard Nyquist (13) wins the 142nd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. Mandatory Credit: Mark Zerof-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Mark Zerof, Mark Zerof)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Officials with Churchill Downs have announced changes as the Fall Meet begins Sunday.

Due to a large parking lot renovation project, visitors will be asked to park in the free Gate 10 lot on Longfield Avenue.

Signs, message boards and employees will help point track attendees in the right direction.

The Fall Meet continues on a Wednesday through Sunday schedule until Nov. 26.

© 2017 WHAS-TV