American Pharoah legacy continues with birth of first foal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Triple Crown winner American Pharoah has a lot to celebrate after the start of the New Year.
Officials at Brookdale Farm in Woodford County announced the birth of what is believed to be the first foal from the initial crop of the famed horse via Facebook.
The bay colt was born at 12:30 a.m. on January 3 to Kakadu. This is Kakadu’s first foal.
The name for the foal has yet to be announced.
