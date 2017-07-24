American Pharoah heads to Australia for breeding season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – One of the world’s most famous horses is now in the land down under.

Triple Crown winner American Pharoah is in Coolmore, Australia for the 2017 southern hemisphere breeding season.

There has been an overwhelming interest from breeders there since he retired to stud in Lexington.

The breeding fee for American Pharoah is $50,000.

He’s the first triple crown winner since Affirmed in 1978.

